Opposition claims government tried to humiliate former fostercare chief

Social Solidarity Minister Michael Farrugia said late yesterday that he was prepared to reveal the reasons which led to disciplinary action against John Rolè, the leader of the Appoġġ fostercare team, leading to his resignation.

Mr Rolè has joined a church organisation.

The minister was reacting after criticism from opposition MP Robert Cutajar, who described Mr Rolè, as the pioneer of the fostering services in Malta. He said he had been removed for political reasons.

Dr Rolè worked in fostering since 1996 and helped to foster some 500 children. His work had been acknowledged even by the International Foster Care Organisation Board.

Mr Cutajar recalled that in 2015, Mr Rolè had been transferred by the government to a role which had noting to do with fostering but was reinstated after pressure from the Opposition and from the children’s parents.

Now the agency’s management had tried to humiliate him by taking disciplinary action against him.

In his reaction, the minister said there were “perfectly legitimate grounds” for the action taken against Mr Rolè and he was prepared to reveal them if necessary.