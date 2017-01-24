MFSA warning
The website http://www.fxddtrade.com/ is not licenced or authorised to provide any investment or financial service required to be licenced or authorised under Maltese law, the Malta Financial Services Authority said today.
The authority said the website was misleading the public by using a name similar to that of an authorised genuine firm authorised. The website, the MFSA said, also erroneously states that it was licensed by the MFSA.
See our Comments Policy Comments are submitted under the express understanding and condition that the editor may, and is authorised to, disclose any/all of the above personal information to any person or entity requesting the information for the purposes of legal action on grounds that such person or entity is aggrieved by any comment so submitted. Please allow some time for your comment to be moderated.