MFSA warning

The website http://www.fxddtrade.com/ is not licenced or authorised to provide any investment or financial service required to be licenced or authorised under Maltese law, the Malta Financial Services Authority said today.

The authority said the website was misleading the public by using a name similar to that of an authorised genuine firm authorised. The website, the MFSA said, also erroneously states that it was licensed by the MFSA.