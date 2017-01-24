Advert
Maltese trucker dies in Italian motorway crash

An Italian news website reporting the incident.

A Maltese trucker, Emanuel Coleiro, died yesterday when his trailer was involved in a crash on a motorway near Turin, Italy.

Three vehicles were involved in the crash, which happened at about 3pm.

Another man also died in the crash.

Mr Coleiro, 59, was driving a trailer used by the Fahrenheit company. The driver cabin was destroyed by the force of impact.

 

