Maltese trucker dies in Italian motorway crash
A Maltese trucker, Emanuel Coleiro, died yesterday when his trailer was involved in a crash on a motorway near Turin, Italy.
Three vehicles were involved in the crash, which happened at about 3pm.
Another man also died in the crash.
Mr Coleiro, 59, was driving a trailer used by the Fahrenheit company. The driver cabin was destroyed by the force of impact.
