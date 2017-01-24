Malta newspapers review

The following are the top stories in the Maltese and overseas press.

Times of Malta reports that three Maltese companies have been banned by Libya for allegedly 'smuggling money'.

In-Nazzjon focuses on patients being kept in corridors at Mater Dei Hospital and says 18 patients have now been transferred to St James Hospital.

The Malta Independent quotes Marlene Farrugia saying the PN and the Democratic Party are close to a deal.

l-orizzont says criminal action is to be taken against PN candidate Ryan Mercieca for allegedly threatening an elderly man after he gave evidence in court in a libel case instituted by Mr Mercieca himself against It-Torċa.