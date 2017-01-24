Advert
Tuesday, January 24, 2017, 09:28

Germany to assist AFM for EU summit in Malta

The German Air Force will be supporting the Armed Forces of Malta during the EU's informal summit in Malta on February 3, the National Security Ministry said this morning. 

In response to a request from the Maltese government, the German government has agreed to contribute defence assets to support Malta's security operation for the summit, which will host all EU leaders. 

The Germans will deploy a mobile air surveillance radar system to enhance security during the summit. Malta currently holds the six-month rotating EU presidency. 

"The government of Malta welcomes the contribution by the German government during such an important event," the ministry said. 

It is the biggest summit hosted by Malta since November 2015 when the migration summit for EU leaders was organised. 

