General election will be held around March 2018, Prime Minister says

Joseph Muscat and Jason Micallef in Djalogu.

The general election will be held around March next year, Prime Minister Joseph Muscat said today, dismissing rumours that Malta will go to the polls later this year.

Speaking on the programme Djalogu on One Radio, Dr Muscat said that the Labour Party’s manifesto for the next election will be the second phase of the work his government had already carried out.

The Labour Party, he said, should be re-elected because it had kept it promises and had the necessary ideas to build upon what it had already achieved.

He admitted he was disappointed about the Panama Papers scandal, which gripped two senior members of his government, but pointed out that his government had reached its aims on the economy, jobs, investment, health and education. It also lowered water and electricity bills.

The people, he said, would also judge the Nationalist Party on its five years in Opposition and on whether what it was saying it would do in government if elected was factual.

Djalogu is presented by former Labour general secretary and chairman of the V18 Foundation Jason Micallef.

In a tweet, Opposition leader Simon Busuttil said the country can ill-afford to wait another year to rid itself of the most corrupt government in Malta's history.