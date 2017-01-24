Advert
Gas leak causes penthouse blaze

A woman was hospitalised for medical checks this morning after a small fire in a penthouse in Buġibba.

The blaze developed in the apartment in Pioneers Road, at about 8am.

It is thought to have been caused by a gas leak. 

