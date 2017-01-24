Busuttil should condemn 'threats' of PN candidate - PL

Opposition leader Simon Busuttil should condemn threats made by one of the party candidates in court, the Labour Party said today.

Ryan Mercieca, a PN candidate in Gozo, had threatened a witness in connection with an EU funds case, the PL claimed in a statement.

Gozo NGOs Association treasurer Joseph Camilleri was yesterday testifying in libel proceedings instituted by Association secretary Ryan Mercieca against Josef Caruana, the editor of it-Torca.

"Dr Busuttil cannot remain silent about the candidate he's pushing... It is worrying that he's trying to play judge and jury, and continues to do nothing on cases such as this and that of Jason Azzopardi who is caught up in the Lowenbrau scandal," the PL said.

It's clear that the PN leader has no control over his candidates, Labour charged.

In a reply, Mr Mercieca denied the claims made by the Labour Party, and said the claims of intimidation had been cooked up by those who felt with their backs against the wall.

"For the Labour Party, justice means you're either with them or else they go out to destroy you. Whoever tries to fight corruption is silenced," he said in a statement.

Mr Mercieca said no intimidation would stop him or his party for carrying out "politics for the people".