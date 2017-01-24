Alfred Mifsud's former partner testifies in case against him

Alfred Mifsud

The woman who terminated a 24-year relationship with the deputy governor of the Central Bank today testified before a civil court how relations between the couple deteriorated until she was forced to break up after years of "mental abuse".

Anna Zelbst was testifying before Mr Justice Silvio Meli in a suit filed by her former partner Alfred Mifsud regarding an apartment at Fort Cambridge in Tigne where the woman still resides with the couple's two children.

Having repeatedly been branded an 'unfit mother' by her partner, Ms Zelbst was finally constrained to give up her job as marketing manager to look after the children, entertain guests at home and keep the family comfortable.

Following serious problems in 2006, the defendant terminated the relationship with Mr Mifsud only to give in to his offer of reconciliation in December 2009 for the children's sake. The woman explained that she was unhappy even when the family moved to the new 15th floor apartment at Fort Cambridge in Sliema since she had a fear of heights.

Ms Zelbst explained how she always gave in and remained silent for her children's sake. However, matters came to a head in February last year when, one evening while the couple were dining out, Mr Mifsud allegedly sent an SMS to his mistress but mistakenly sent it to his partner seated opposite him at the table.

Questioned by Ms Zelbst, he said he was sending an e-mail to the chairman of a company.

Later at home, the couple's daughter confirmed she also knew of her father's lover since he had mistakenly sent an SMS intended for the lady to her at New Year.

Entering the bedroom, Ms Zelbst had ordered Mr Mifsud to take his leave. "Where am I going to sleep?" he allegedly asked. "Go to your mistress," his partner had retorted.

After the couple split up Ms Zelbst was to continue to live in the apartment together with the children upon agreement with Mr Mifsud. The latter had even told her of his intention to transfer the property to his children so that the mother might continue to live there.

Ms Zelbst also explained that she had requested a written declaration from her former partner that he would continue to pay maintenance since she did not allegedly trust the word of the man whom she referred to under oath as a "pathological liar".

The court finally heard how, on one occasion, while she was on a job in Brussels, Mr Mifsud had allegedly entered the apartment, under pretext that he needed a change of atmosphere, and had taken a file which belonged to Ms Zelbst. Their son had found him rummaging through her possessions and subsequently, the file which was last seen on a table, went missing.

Upon her return, Ms Zelbst had filed a report at the Sliema police station. The court was told that criminal proceedings regarding this report are still ongoing.

Lawyer Albert Libreri assisted Ms Zelbst. Lawyer Pawlu Lia assisted Mr Mifsud.