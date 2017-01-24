I refer to the letter ‘Mutton for lamb’ (January 14). I feel some kind of consumer information on New Zealand lamb export regulations laid down by the New Zealand Meat Board and the New Zealand government would be in order.

Lamb is defined as sheep under 12 months old and supervision by the New Zealand Meat Board and, ultimately, the New Zealand government ensures that only products that meet such a definition are labelled as lamb.

New Zealand lamb products exported to Malta need to meet some very strict European criteria, both in terms of food safety and product description. The New Zealand government, through its Ministry for Primary Industries, has an official veterinarian present at every meat processing plant who is responsible for ensuring that the product exported meets European Union requirements. In addition, the New Zealand Meat Board has strict process requirements to ensure that the product meets the required level of tenderness.

Export-approved lamb cuts are produced at EU export approved plants. The export label consists of the slaughter date, the pack frozen date, best before date, lot number and bar code.

Now that most of the lamb is exported as vacuum-packed cuts, these are either labelled in New Zealand or the labels can be printed and attached in the market in question provided the information contained in the health certificate produced by the New Zealand government.

Once the original label is attached to the New Zealand lamb cuts, then it means the product is in full compliance with quality lamb meat rules. The label must be available at the time of sale. This is a Maltese/European requirement.