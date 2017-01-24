‘Mother Goose’ cutter
I wonder whether, through these pages, I can find any information about what might have happened to a beautiful Dutch cutter named Moeder de Ganz (Mother Goose), which had been brought to Malta in the 1950s by the author Ernle Bradford who wrote The Great Siege: Malta 1565.
I was working as a teacher at the Tignè Army Children’s School between 1964 and 1967 and, one day, spotted this vessel anchored in Msida Creek. Although a bit the worse for wear, she had lovely lines and the most attractive tiller carved in the shape of a goose neck and head.
I understand that she eventually became the property of the Garrison Sailing Club. She would be over 100 years old today and I would dearly love to know if she is still on the island or if anyone knows her fate.
I am staying at the Preluna Hotel, in Sliema until the end of January and can be contacted there or via e-mail at [email protected].
I shall be extremely grateful for any assistance in this matter.
