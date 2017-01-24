Arrogant talk

I am sure the leader of the Opposition, an avowed Eurocrat since his younger days and former secretary of the European Movement – the propaganda arm of the EU, had never expected that European Commission president Jean Claude Juncker and his vice president, Maroš Šefčovič, would immediately rebuff what he said in Parliament when he criticised the Commission for not speaking about his favourite and only subject he talks about, namely, “corruption”, a word he has learnt by heart since he knows he is not qualified to talk about the real issues that directly interest people’s lives.

Simon Busuttil has proven that he lacks the basics of diplomacy. And his untimely brief and arrogant speech must have downgraded his standing among the European commissioners, some of whom belong to the EPP, of which the Nationalist Party is a member. Will he be calling these members of the EPP “corrupt”, as he intimated in his speech, when they come to Malta for their meeting as guests of the PN?