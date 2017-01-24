Sporting briefs

Scotland: Gordon Strachan will use a friendly clash with Canada to ready his Scotland side for their do-or-die World Cup qualifier with Slovenia. The Scots’ faint hopes of reaching Russia in 2018 could be snuffed out if they do not emerge victorious from their Hampden clash on March 26. “This match will give us a chance to see up-close some of the players who have been in such excellent form over the winter months,” Strachan said.

Markovic: Hull City have signed Liverpool’s Lazar Markovic on loan until the end of the season after the winger’s stay at Sporting Lisbon was cancelled. The Serbia international’s year-long deal with the Portuguese club was ended early after mutual agreement between them, the player and the Reds and the Merseysiders subsequently confirmed he had immediately joined the Premier League strugglers.

McCormack: Aston Villa striker Ross McCormack is training with the youth team and could leave the club this month. The £12 million signing, who was publicly criticised by manager Steve Bruce at the weekend, has continued to train with the youngsters having done so last week. An exit for McCormack is not certain with a number of factors needing to be considered but Villa could cut their losses before next week’s transfer deadline.

Djilobodji: Sunderland defen-der Papy Djilobodji has been charged with violent conduct by the FA after an incident late in Saturday’s 2-0 defeat at West Brom. Djilobodji appeared to swing his arms towards Baggies midfielder Darren Fletcher at an 86th-minute free-kick – a clash missed by referee Craig Pawson but caught on video. The Senegalese faces a potential four-match ban if found guilty.

Africa Cup: Tunisia kept up an impressive record of African Cup quarter-final appearances by thumping Zimbabwe 4-2 to come second in Group B yesterday. Tunisia, who finished a point behind Senegal, who drew with Algeria 2-2, stay in the Gabonese capital where they will meet Burkina Faso on Saturday in the last eight.

Serie B: Perugia vs Cesena 3-3.