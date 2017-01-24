Skipper Muscat hails Wanderers’ character

Sliema’s Jean Paul Farrugia (centre) finds his way closed by the Floriana defenders. Photo: Steve Zammit Lupi

It’s in difficult situations that a team’s real character is revealed and on Sunday Sliema Wanderers did just that after showing their true mettle when beating Old Firm rivals Floriana 3-1 at the Hibs Stadium.

Sliema’s performance caught the eye as it came on the back of two barren league outings against Tarxien Rainbows (0-1) and Ħamrun Spartans (1-2), negative results that seriously compromised the Blues’ hopes of a top-four push.

But last weekend, the Wanderers produced a match full of verve and energy, taking their opponents completely by surprise as the Greens had been unbeaten in their previous 11 matches.

Sliema never allowed Floriana to settle down for much of the opening hour as they surged into a deserved 2-0 lead.

The loss of influential defender Stefano Bianciardi almost derailed Sliema’s chances moreso after Floriana had pulled a goal back. But the Blues, well marshalled at the back by skipper Alex Muscat, did not panic and went on to add a third ‘killer’ goal to wrap up a convincing victory.

“We badly needed a match like this,” Muscat told Times of Malta.

“The team was under pressure after two successive defeats and we also had to do without a few key players.

“Roger and Mathias Muchardi are facing a long spell on the sidelines while Beppe Muscat (down with flu) and John Mintoff (suspended) were also unavailable for selection on Sunday.

“That forced the coach to play some of us out of position but we stuck together and won the match. This must have been one of our best performances this season.

“Strangely, Sliema seem to thrive in matches of this type, particularly against Floriana. In fact, this was our second successive win against them.”

Muscat was a defensive pillar on Sunday, one of three central defenders – a new role after years playing at right-back.

The Sliema veteran said he was surprised that he had adapted so well to the central role. However, he doesn’t mind where he plays as long as he is giving a valid contribution to the team.

“Actually, I was a taken aback when the coach told me that he saw me as an ideal option for centre-half,” the 32-year-old said.

“He was forced to look for alternatives because of injuries. Playing centrally seems less demanding physically than wing-back but, on the other hand, you know that the smallest mistake could let your opponent through on goal.

“But it’s okay and as long as I can help the club reach its objectives it doesn’t really matter where I’m asked to play.”

Sunday’s win left the Wanderers in mid-table on 27 points, six behind fourth-placed Floriana.

With the Wanderers seeking a slot in European football next summer, Muscat said it was almost vital now that the team embarks on a run of positive results in league and cup to sustain their challenge.

Next month, the Blues play Senglea Athletic in the FA Trophy quarter-finals.

“Playing in Europe remains our priority. Given the tight competition that exists we have to seek to stay in contention on both fronts,” he added.

“But we have to show better consistency. This year we dropped too many points against weaker teams so this has to change. Sometimes we struggle to apply pressure on our opponents and it’s not the first time that we end up conceding a goal.

“We have been working really hard on this aspect during training to try and make our technical qualities prevail in such circumstances. Against Floriana we showed the team was on the right track. Now we have to extend that to our next matches.”

The Wanderers play lowly Mosta on Saturday before a match against bottom-placed Pembroke Athleta a week later.

Pearson’s move

Sliema Wanderers are hoping to ease their defensive worries with the signing of Jonathan Pearson from Premier League rivals Hibernians this week.

The Blues have lost Brazilian defender Roger for the rest of the season with knee trouble and Bianciardi could be set for a long spell on the sidelines after hurting his knee on Sunday.

It is understood that Sliema have already reached an agreement with Hibernians over the 30-year-old Pearson. They are now set to discuss personal terms with the player in a bid to wrap up the transfer.