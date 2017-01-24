Football news

Borussia Dortmund have signed Swedish teenager Alexander Isak on a long-term contract pending a green light from FIFA due to the gifted striker being under 18.

The 17-year-old Isak, who only days ago he was reportedly set to join Spanish giants Real Madrid, made his professional debut for AIK at the age of 16.

He became Sweden’s youngest ever goalscorer this month, netting in his first start in a 6-0 friendly thrashing of Slovakia.

Modric, Marcelo sustain injuries

Real Madrid pair Luka Modric and Marcelo are facing spells on the sidelines after they suffered muscular injuries.

Left-back Marcelo and midfielder Modric underwent tests after being forced off the pitch during Real’s 2-1 home win over Malaga on Saturday.

Real did not confirm the length of the absences but Spanish media reported that the duo could be out of action for up to a month.

They are likely to miss several key games, including Real’s Champions League last 16 first leg at home to Napoli on February 15.

Tinkering was a mistake – Ranieri

Claudio Ranieri will take Leicester City back to basics in a bid to drag the Foxes away from a relegation dogfight.

Leicester slumped to a miserable 3-0 defeat at Southampton on Sunday, their 11th loss in 22 matches of their wretched Premier League title defence.

Ranieri shouldered full responsibility for the defeat after switching to a diamond formation and vowed to restore the side’s favoured 4-4-2.

Asked if he would simplify his side’s approach, Ranieri replied: “Yes of course. For this reason I tried to change the system to help my players find the right solution.

“But after the match I lost it’s much better to maintain the normal way. My idea to help them was wrong.”

The lures of China

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho says he would have no problem seeing Wayne Rooney opt for a lucrative move to China in the final years of his career but thinks the club’s all-time leading scorer still has much to offer in the Premier League.

While there was no suggestion Rooney wanted to move to the Chinese Super League (CSL), Mourinho said he fully understood why a player might want to end his career overseas.

“I don’t like to be critical with players that are going to China. Could anyone be critical with Zlatan (Ibrahimovic) last summer if he decided to go to China or the US?” he said.

“No, and I think with Wayne it’s the same. It’s him, his family and his decision. But, of course, I see him with an important contribution for us.”

Mason recovering after skull surgery

Hull City midfielder Ryan Mason spoke to club captain Michael Dawson and medical staff yesterday after fracturing his skull in Sunday’s Premier League defeat at Chelsea and undergoing surgery.

“Ryan has been speaking of the incident and will continue to be monitored at the hospital over the coming days,” Hull said.

The club said Dawson, club doctor Mark Waller, head of medical Rob Price and club secretary Matt Wild had all visited the player at St Mary’s Hospital.

Mason, 25, suffered the head injury in a first half collision with Chelsea’s Gary Cahill and was rushed to hospital in London for surgery after being treated for 10 minutes on the field.

Payet row galvanised West Ham – Carroll

Midfielder Dimitri Payet’s ongoing row with West Ham over his desire to move in the January transfer window has galvanised the rest of the squad, striker Andy Carroll has said.

Payet has refused to play for West Ham since their 5-0 FA Cup defeat by Manchester City on January 6 in an attempt to force through a move to Marseille.

West Ham, however, have not struggled without the influential midfielder, recording back-to-back league wins.

“No one player is going to destroy anything,” Carroll said.

“Our response just proves our passion for football, for the manager and for our club.”

Barca’s Busquets sprains his ankle

Barcelona midfielder Sergio Busquets sprained his right ankle in the 4-0 victory at Eibar on Sunday, the La Liga club said.

The Spain international was carried off following a challenge from Eibar’s Nicolas Escalante.

“Results confirm that Busquets has a sprained external lateral ligament in his right ankle,” Barca said in a statement.

“The player is out and his return will depend on his recovery.”

Barcelona face Paris St Germain on February 14 in the first leg of their Champions League last 16 tie and will hope to have the 28-year-old available.

Busquets has played 27 of Barcelona’s 32 games in all competitions this season.