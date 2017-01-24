China’s preliminary 2016 fiscal deficit exceeds target

China had a significantly larger fiscal deficit in 2016 than it targeted, according to a Reuters calculation based on preliminary data released yesterday by the Finance Ministry.

The preliminary deficit was 2.83 trillion yuan (€380 billion), which Reuters calculates to be 3.8 per cent of gross domestic product.

China had budgeted for a deficit last year of 2.18 trillion yuan – equivalent to three per cent of GDP.

Beijing has relied on government spending to stabilise economic growth in the past year, but concerns about the country’s debt load are increasing.

Fiscal expenditures in 2016 rose 6.4 per cent from the previous year, while revenue increased 4.5 per cent, the ministry said.

The figures are subject to revisions. In early 2016, its preliminary figures put the 2015 deficit at 2.355 trillion yuan. But the final figures showed a deficit of only 1.62 trillion yuan, or 2.3 per cent of GDP.

In 2016, value added tax (VAT) revenue jumped 30.9 per cent from the previous year, while business tax revenue fell 40.4 per cent, the ministry said.

The combined VAT and business tax revenue rose 5.4 per cent last year, it said.

China made a full switch to a VAT system from a flat business tax for companies last year, which the government had said would save companies 500 billion yuan in taxes for 2016.