Starlites march on after win over Athleta

Starlites continued with their positive streak in the women’s MSV Life National League as they registered a third win from as many matches after beating Gżira Athleta 47-43.

The first half was a low-scoring affair with 37 points shared between the two sides – 19-18 for Starlites.

But then Starlites, led by Spain’s Patricia Arguello, had two breaks, 7-0 and 12-0, to open a 40-24 lead with ten minutes to go.

It was now an uphill task for Athleta but they got back in contention after a 14-0 run only for Starlites to hit back from the free-throw line and obtain their first seasonal win over Athleta following two defeats in other competitions.

In another match, Depiro broke their duck and chalked up their first league win with a 52-46 win over Hibernians.

These two sides are now level in the standings with a single win at the end of the first round.

Depiro hit an early 12-2 run and they maintained the lead until the interval although Hibs cut the gap with points from Silvia Gambino late in the half.

After the break, both teams neutralised each other with Carlee Schumacher, for Depiro, and Trudy Armstead, for Hibs, potting most of the points.

Depiro increased their lead early in the fourth quarter before Gambino made the scoreline look more respectable for Hibs with some late points.

Standings

Starlites, Athleta 6; Caffe Moak Luxol, Depiro, Hibernians 5.

(Starlites and Caffe Moak Luxol played a game less).