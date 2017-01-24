Depiro beat Greens to go top of the table

Chad Patus launching an attack for Floriana against Depiro. Photo: Chris Sant Fournier

Cynergi Depiro 72

Floriana MCP Car Parks 68

(15-12, 22-18, 13-14, 22-24)

This top-of-the-table clash ended with a close win for Depiro who shot to first place in the BOV League standings at the end of the regular season first round, having conceded just a single loss.

Depiro were in front for practically the entire match and at times even had a double-digit lead.

Floriana always managed to bounce back into the game and were within striking distance up to the final moments of the game.

Their best patch came across three minutes in between the first and second quarters as they had nine consecutive points, including seven from Chad Patus, to go17-15 ahead.

After a time-out, Depiro set off on an 11-2 break, buoyed by an energetic performance from D.J. Mason as David Bugeja and Andrew Aquilina also had their positive moments at that juncture of play.

The first half ended with a respective trey at both ends, Mason for Depiro and Andrejevic for Floriana, as the margin at the interval was seven points – 37-30.

Depiro set off the second half with three Mason baskets but Floriana were quick to respond with close range shots from Anton Axiaq. Bugeja, with two late hoops, helped Depiro to a six-point lead ten minutes from the end.

Floriana came within just a basket away, 48-50, but Depiro replied with a 9-3 run and then another 5-0 break to open a 64-54 lead with four minutes left.

Floriana did not throw in the towel and crept back to 64-67, with both sides missing a couple of crucial free-throws.

The game was wide open but a late Aquilina basket ascertained the win for Depiro.

Depiro: S. Sammut, D. Bugeja 18, R. Bonnici 2, D. Schembri, A. Aquilina 15, D.J. Mason 27, T. Zammit, M. Mallia, A. Quiros 2, K. Xuereb 8, M. Borg, D. Scafidi.

Floriana: C. Patus 17, S. Pace 3, S. Borg, N. Vasovic 7, C. Calleja 13, A. Axiaq 17, A. Micallef Trigona, N. Andrejevic 11.

Referees: B. Vassallo, G. Barbara, C. Farrugia.

BUPA Luxol 107

Hibernians 79

(26-25, 24-18, 23-20, 34-16)

BUPA Luxol registered their third league success to move joint second in the table leaving Hibs still searching for their first success after the first round of play although the Paolites will now set sights on their next encounter – the BOV KO final against Athleta next Sunday.

It was a balanced match until the 16th minute when Luxol potted an 8-0 run, opening a double-digit lead and then never looked back.

Samuel Deguara’s presence was again a major factor as he immediately started notching points, later also assisted by Luxol’s foreign players Pierce Cumpstone and William Ahlberg.

In fact, this trio amassed 87 of Luxol’s total against Hibs.

The score was tied at 37-all midway through the second quarter. With Ahlberg grabbing nine points of his side’s next 13 until half-time, Luxol changed ends 50-43 in front after a high-scoring first half.

With Luxol continuing to enjoy the upperhand under the defensive boards, they momentarily extended their lead to +14 late in the third quarter and then dominated the last ten minutes of play.

Hibs’ defence was shaky as Luxol scored their 10th trey and closed the game with a high free-throw percentage – just two misses from 19 attempts.

At the end of the match, rumours were rife that Deguara was on the verge of leaving the Maltese league again to join an Italian Serie C side from Livorno.

Luxol: C.J. Cordina 8, M. Mercieca, J. Maistre Melillo, J.P. Schembri 3, K. Dimech 5, W. Ahlberg 31, P. Cumpstone 22, S. Deguara 34, S. Cappello 4.

Hibs: P. Attard 4, M. Hampton, E. Xuereb 4, L. Farrugia 7, S. Attard, I. Bonett 3, K. Sultana, A. Micallef 8, M. Matijevic 26, M. Laferla, F. Mariani 10, A. Lizaur 17.

Referees: E. Mangani, C. Farrugia, Z. Dobrosavljevic.

Note

■ The match between Starlites and Athleta was called off at the interval due to excessive humidity on court. Athleta were winning the match 52-32 (25-18, 27-14).

League standings

Depiro 9; Floriana, Luxol 8; Athleta, Starlites 6; Hibernians 5.

(Athleta, Starlites played a game less)