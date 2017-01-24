'La La Land' leads Oscar nominations with 14 nods
Meryl Streep gets 20th Academy Award nomination
Romantic musical La La Land led the Oscar nominations today with 14 nods, including the top prize of best picture.
It will contend with sci-fi movie Arrival with eight nods; family drama Manchester by the Sea; coming of age drama Moonlight; war movie Hacksaw Ridge; Hidden Figures, about the US space program; African-American drama Fences; modern western Hell or High Water; and Indian adoption drama Lion for the best picture award at the Academy Awards ceremony in Hollywood on February 26.
Following is a list of nominations in key categories
Best Picture
Arrival
Fences
Hacksaw Ridge
Hell or High Water
Hidden Figures
La La Land
Lion
Manchester by the Sea
Moonlight
Best Actor
Casey Affleck, Manchester by the Sea
Denzel Washington, Fences
Ryan Gosling, La La Land
Viggo Mortensen, Captain Fantastic
Andrew Garfield, Hacksaw Ridge
Best Actress
Isabelle Huppert, Elle
Ruth Negga, Loving
Natalie Portman, Jackie
Emma Stone, La La Land
Meryl Streep, Florence Foster Jenkins
Best Director
Denis Villeneuve, Arrival
Mel Gibson, Hacksaw Ridge
Damien Chazelle, La La Land
Kenneth Lonergan, Manchester by the Sea
Barry Jenkins, Moonlight
See our Comments Policy Comments are submitted under the express understanding and condition that the editor may, and is authorised to, disclose any/all of the above personal information to any person or entity requesting the information for the purposes of legal action on grounds that such person or entity is aggrieved by any comment so submitted. Please allow some time for your comment to be moderated.