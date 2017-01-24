'La La Land' leads Oscar nominations with 14 nods

Actress Emma Stone while attending the photocall for the movie La La Land at the 73rd Venice Film Festival in Venice, last August. Reuters file photo

Romantic musical La La Land led the Oscar nominations today with 14 nods, including the top prize of best picture.

It will contend with sci-fi movie Arrival with eight nods; family drama Manchester by the Sea; coming of age drama Moonlight; war movie Hacksaw Ridge; Hidden Figures, about the US space program; African-American drama Fences; modern western Hell or High Water; and Indian adoption drama Lion for the best picture award at the Academy Awards ceremony in Hollywood on February 26.

Following is a list of nominations in key categories

Best Picture

Arrival

Fences

Hacksaw Ridge

Hell or High Water

Hidden Figures

La La Land

Lion

Manchester by the Sea

Moonlight

Best Actor

Casey Affleck, Manchester by the Sea

Denzel Washington, Fences

Ryan Gosling, La La Land

Viggo Mortensen, Captain Fantastic

Andrew Garfield, Hacksaw Ridge

Best Actress

Isabelle Huppert, Elle

Ruth Negga, Loving

Natalie Portman, Jackie

Emma Stone, La La Land

Meryl Streep, Florence Foster Jenkins

Best Director

Director Damien Chazelle after winning Best Screenplay - Motion Picture for La La Land during the 74th Annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, California, earlier this month. Reuters file photo

Denis Villeneuve, Arrival

Mel Gibson, Hacksaw Ridge

Damien Chazelle, La La Land

Kenneth Lonergan, Manchester by the Sea

Barry Jenkins, Moonlight