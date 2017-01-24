Ewan McGregor snubs Piers Morgan over remarks on anti-Trump marches

Hollywood star Ewan McGregor refused to appear on Good Morning Britain because of host Piers Morgan's comments about the women's marches.

Screen grabbed image taken from the Twitter page of Ewan McGregor, who refused to appear on Good Morning Britain.

Morgan had previously voiced his displeasure at the protests which took place around the world, saying: "I'm planning a men's march to protest at the creeping global emasculation of my gender by rabid feminists. Who's with me?"

Now T2 Trainspotting actor McGregor has tweeted: "Was going on Good Morning Britain, didn't realise Piers Morgan was host.

"Won't go on with him after his comments about women's march."

Morgan hit back on Twitter, writing: "Sorry to hear that. You should be big enough to allow people different political opinions. You're just an actor after all."

He added on-screen on the ITV show: "Sorry that's unprofessional. But you turn up. We are allowed to have different opinions in the world.

"Do we all just have to agree? Am I not allowed to express any dissent? What has (it) come to when actors are telling the world how they should think?"

Hundreds of thousands of people joined women's marches in London and Washington DC as protests were held around the world following President Donald Trump's inauguration.

Morgan, who co-hosts the breakfast programme with Susanna Reid, had tweeted at the weekend: "I'm very supportive of women's rights. I just don't like the rather sexist label Women's March.

"Let's be honest, ladies ... today's Women's March is just an anti-democratic protest at Trump winning the presidency."

And he added: "Just need Kim Kardashian and Emily Ratajkowski to post bird-flipping topless selfies to support Women's March for the farce to be complete."

At least 500,000 people gathered for a rally outside the US Capitol building in Washington, while organisers said an estimated 100,000 descended on central London on Saturday as similar events were staged in Edinburgh, Bristol and cities across the US.

Celebrities showing their support included Madonna, Katy Perry, Drew Barrymore, America Ferrera and Michael Moore.