Monday, January 23, 2017, 18:01

Watch: US withdraws from Trans-Pacific Partnership trade deal

President Trump signs executive order withdrawing from controversial deal

President Trump withdrew the US from the trade deal today. Photo: Reuters

President Donald Trump signed an executive order formally withdrawing the United States from the 12-nation Trans-Pacific Partnership trade deal today, following through on a promise from his campaign last year.

In an Oval Office ceremony, Trump also signed an order imposing a federal hiring freeze and a directive banning US non-governmental organisations receive federal funding from providing abortions abroad.

Trump called the TPP order a "great thing for the American worker."

Video: ReutersVideo: Reuters
