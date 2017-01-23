Watch: US withdraws from Trans-Pacific Partnership trade deal
President Trump signs executive order withdrawing from controversial deal
President Donald Trump signed an executive order formally withdrawing the United States from the 12-nation Trans-Pacific Partnership trade deal today, following through on a promise from his campaign last year.
In an Oval Office ceremony, Trump also signed an order imposing a federal hiring freeze and a directive banning US non-governmental organisations receive federal funding from providing abortions abroad.
Trump called the TPP order a "great thing for the American worker."
