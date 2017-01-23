Shootout at Texas mall leaves one dead, seven wounded

A bystander to a botched robbery at a Texas jewelry store was killed late yesterday before one of the two robbers involved shot and wounded six other people while fleeing, police said.

The robbery took place at a Kay Jewelers outlet in the Rolling Oaks Mall in San Antonio, Police Chief William McManus said in a video posted on the city's Facebook page.

Two bystanders tried to intervene, one of whom was shot and killed by one of the robbers. The other bystander, who was licensed to carry a concealed firearm, shot and wounded the other suspect, who was later hospitalized, McManus said.

The first robber ran through the mall, firing his gun as he fled, shooting six people.

San Antonio police said he was caught after crashing a stolen vehicle that contained two guns, and was charged with capital murder and two counts of aggravated assault.

"It's absolutely senseless. This is the second time that a Good Samaritan was killed trying to intervene in a crime," McManus said.

On the day after Thanksgiving, a person who tried to stop a woman from being assaulted was shot to death outside a San Antonio Walmart that was packed with holiday shoppers.

The six shoppers shot on Sunday were hospitalized in undetermined condition, the police chief said. Their identities were not disclosed.

The robber who was shot was in critical condition but expected to survive. Authorities said he would also be charged with capital murder and aggravated assault.

The mall, located in the northwestern part of the city, was locked down while police hunted for the second suspect.