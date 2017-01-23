Advert
Monday, January 23, 2017, 10:24

Lion mauls two handlers in Japan

File photo

A lion attacked and severely injured two handlers working for a Japanese company that provides animals for the entertainment industry, media reported today.

The 10-year-old male was chained in a cage, being groomed for a scheduled shoot when the animal suddenly turned aggressive, according to police cited in the reports.

A 55-year-old woman and a 28-year-old man suffered bites to their heads and legs.

It was not clear what provoked the animal. The company did not immediately respond to telephone calls from Reuters to seek comment.

Police and health officials in Chiba prefecture, east of Tokyo, where the production company is located, were investigating the incident.

