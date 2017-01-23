Advert
Monday, January 23, 2017, 10:34

Above normal temperatures for most of Europe February - April

Most of Europe, except for Britain and the Iberian region, is expected to experience above normal temperatures from February to April, The Weather Company said today.

"As has been the case since October, the bulk of the cold has been east-focused in January, with southeastern Europe getting the worst of it with extreme cold and very heavy snows," said Todd Crawford, chief meteorologist at The Weather Company.

"We expect that the evolving subseasonal signal should allow for warming/drying across southern Europe as we head into early February, with the strong westerly North Atlantic flow shifting the focus of the wet weather to the U.K. and Scandinavia for at least a couple of weeks," he added.

The Weather Company, owned by IBM, provides weather forecasts aimed at the commodities and energy sectors.

February:

Nordics - Warmer than normal, especially south/west

UK - Slightly warmer than normal

Northern mainland - Warmer than normal

Southern mainland - Warmer than normal in east, colder than normal in west

March:

Nordics - Warmer than normal

UK - Slightly colder than normal

Northern mainland - Warmer than normal in east, colder than normal in west

Southern mainland - Warmer than normal in east, colder than normal in west

April:

Nordics - Warmer than normal

UK - Slightly colder than normal

Northern mainland - Warmer than normal

Southern mainland - Warmer than normal in east, colder than normal in far west

