Sports round-up

Winter Sport: Biathlon’s governing body (IBU) has dropped proceedings against 22 of the 29 Russians who were placed under investigation last month following the McLaren report due to lack of evidence. The IBU, however, said it had opened a formal investigation into the Russian biathlon union (RBU) which had been given until Feb. 9 to provide a “detailed and fully documented report” on the remaining seven cases.

Snooker: Dafabet Masters final (latest result – best of 19): Sullivan leads Perry 9-7.

Motor Sport: Juan Pablo Montoya claimed victory on his debut in the Race of Champions event in Miami last weekend. The Colombian former Formula One driver defeated Tom Kristensen in the best-of-three final of the event, in which racers compete head-to-head in an elimination format. Le Mans great Kristensen accounted for Jenson Button in a quarter-final decider, and David Coulthard in the semi-finals.

Rallying: Frenchman Sebastien Ogier won the Monte Carlo rally on his M-Sport debut, holding on to the lead yesterday after nearest rival Thierry Neuville had suffered a mechanical problem on the penultimate day. Four-times rallying world champion Ogier beat Jari-Matti Latvala by two minutes and 15 seconds as the Finn handed Toyota a podium finish for their return to WRC after a 17-year absence. M-Sport were denied a one-two finish after Estonian Ott Tanak slipped from second after suffering an engine problem yesterday. Tanak finished third, 2:57.8 off the pace. The second leg of the World Champion-ship series will be held in Sweden from February 9-12.

Davis Cup: United States grand slam doubles record holders Bob and Mike Bryan (picture) have retired from the Davis Cup after playing in the competition for almost 14 years. The pair, who have won 16 grand slam doubles titles together, announced their decision on Bob’s Instagram page yesterday while at the Australian Open. The 38-year-old twins compiled 24 victories and five losses in the 29 ties they played together and had already been awarded the ITF’s Davis Cup commitment award for playing in at least 20 ties. The US face fifth-seeded Switzerland in the first round of the Davis Cup from February 3-5 in Birmingham, Alabama.

Golf: Canadian Adam Hadwin became the eighth player to break 60 on the PGA Tour, and the second in successive weeks, with a superb 13-under-par display in the third round of the CareerBuilder Challenge in La Quinta, California. Just nine days after American Justin Thomas fired an opening 59 at the Sony Open in Hawaii, Hadwin followed suit at La Quinta Country Club, one of three venues hosting the pro-am event in the Coachella Valley where low scoring is a perennial factor. Asked to assess the quality of his golf at La Quinta, Hadwin told Golf Channel: “Perfect, I guess?”