Porte clinches first Tour Down Under

Australia’s Richie Porte won his first Tour Down Under yesterday when he finished behind compatriot Caleb Ewan in a bunch sprint on the final 90-kilometre sixth stage around the streets of Adelaide.

Orica-Scott’s Ewan outsprinted world champion Peter Sagan to clinch his fourth stage on this year’s Tour, joining Germany’s Andre Greipel (2028) and Australia’s Robbie McEwen (2002) as the only riders to have won four stages in the same race.

The 31-year-old Porte, who had finished second in the race the last two years, was 48 seconds ahead of Colombian climber Esteban Chavas, with Australia’s Jay McCarthy given third overall.

Nathan Haas, who had started the final stage in third, was credited with the same time as McCarthy, who took the podium on countback.

Porte, who broke his shoulder in a crash during the Rio Olympics road race, said having a break after the Games had been key to him claiming his first Tour Down Under title.

“After crashing in Rio and injuring myself in a nasty crash, it wasn’t too hard to motivate myself for this race,” Porte told reporters.

“I had a good break after that and I came here fresh, physically and mentally.

“It’s incredible to come back here and win... after being so close in the last two years.

“I owe each day of racing here to my team-mates. They took me to the line every day and it’s a massive credit to them. It was a dream for me to win this race.”

BMC’s Porte had extended his lead to 48 seconds when he won the 151.5 kilometre fifth stage from McLaren Vale to the summit of Willunga Hill on Saturday.