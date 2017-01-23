Local sports results

BOV Division Three: Dingli Swallows vs Mdina Knights 0-4; Sta Luċija vs Luqa 0-4; Żurrieq vs Ta’ Xbiex 4-0; Msida St Joseph vs Mtarfa 3-0; Sta Venera Lightnings vs Marsaskala 3-0; Xgħajra vs Kirkop United 0-0.

GFA Division One: Nadur vs Kerċem Ajax 3-2; Oratory Youths vs Għajnsielem 1-2.

Girls U-17 league: Tarxien Rainbows vs Hibernians 6-0; Mġarr United vs Gozo FC 1-5; Ħamrun Spartans vs Żebbuġ Rangers 0-6.

GIDA League: Birnapa vs La Famiglia 2-1; MUSC vs Memories 1-4; La Valette vs Club33 1-2.

IASC League: Birżebbuġa Tigers vs Birkirkara SJ 0-1; Swieqi United vs Żabbar C. Blues 3-0; Mosta Gunners vs Burmarrad AFC 4-0.

Basketball

Division Two: Siġġiewi SN vs Starlites 80-63.

Women’s League: Hibs vs Depiro 46-52; Gżira Athleta vs Starlites 43-47.

Men’s League: Floriana vs Depiro 68-72; Starlites vs Gżira Athleta – abandoned at half-time (high humidity at pavilion).

Hockey

National League: Rabat Depiro vs Lightshop Hotsticks 2-3; Qormi Poiatti vs Laferla White Hart 3-1.

Shooting

Skeet Trophy: 1. Bozidar Dimitrov 18, 25, 33, 42, 52; 2. Clive Farrugia 18, 26, 34, 42, 50; 3. Jason Sciberras 18, 26, 33, 37; 4. Darren Vella 16, 22, 28; 5. Paul Sant 15, 22; 6. Joe Muscat 13.

Double Trap: 1. William Chetcuti 138/150 – 25, 32, 40, 50, 68; 2. Nathan Lee Xuereb 131/150 – 22, 30, 39, 48, 65; 3. Gianluca Chetcuti 122/150 – 25, 33, 40; 4. Matthew Grech 125/150 – 23, 31, 38; 5. Liam Sciberras 97/150 – 19, 26; 6. Johan Xuereb 115/150 – 17.