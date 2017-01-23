The Għaqda Filantropika Talent Mosti is presenting an art exhibition by Noel Azzopardi at the Razzett tal-Markiż Mallia Tabone in Mosta.

Born in Msida, Azzopardi’s drawing ability was recognised at an early age. He initially studied Art at the Ħamrun Junior Lyceum under the tuition of George Apap where he successfully obtained the highest mark for an Advanced Level Certificate in Art. Afterwards he was encouraged by Antoine Camilleri to continue his studies at the School of Art under Harry Alden and Esprit Barthet. In 2007, he pursued a three-year diploma course in painting at the School of Art in Valletta under the super-vision of Joseph Micallef and Antoine Sciberras.

■ The exhibition shows until January 28. Opening hours are from Monday to Saturday, 6 to 8pm and Sunday 10am to noon.