Announcements

ABDILLA. On January 22, at the Franciscan Missionaries of Mary Convent, Balzan, Sister MARIANNA passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church. She leaves to mourn her loss the Sisters at the Franciscan Missionaries of Mary, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Funeral Mass will take place today, Monday January 23, at the convent chapel at 2.30pm followed by interment at the Santa Marija Addolorata Cemetery. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

CASHA. On January 21, at Mater Dei Hospital, STELLA, aged 87, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church. She leaves to mourn her loss her brother Richard and his wife Mary, her sister Doris widow of William O’Neill, her brother James and his wife Eileen, her sister Violet and her husband Joe Abela, her brother Anthony and his wife Jane, her sister Rose, and Michelina widow of her brother John Casha, other relatives and friends. The funeral cortège leaves Mater Dei Hospital tomorrow, Tuesday, January 24 at 1.30pm for the Sacro Cuor parish church, Sliema, where Mass praesente cadavere will be said at 2pm followed by interment at the family’s grave at the Santa Marija Addolorata Cemetery. Donations to Dar tal-Providenza, Siġġiewi will be appreciated. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

CASSAR. On January 21, at Mater Dei Hospital, MAY, née Asciak Mifsud, aged 98, widow of Bernard, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church. She leaves to mourn her loss her children, Cecilia and her husband Concetto Sciacca, Arthur and his wife Corinne, Theresa and her husband Anton Valentino, and Edward; her grandchildren Nicolette and her husband Ivan Camilleri, Henri, Tamsin and her husband Olly Jackson, Peter and his girlfriend Andy Grima; her great-grandchildren Luigi, Gianluca and Carla, other relatives and friends. The funeral leaves Mater Dei Hospital tomorrow, Tuesday January 24, at 1.30pm for Stella Maris parish church, Sliema, where Mass praesente cadavere will be said at 2pm followed by interment in the family grave at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

CARUANA. On January 21, at Mater Dei Hospital, MARGUERITE née DeBono, widow of Dr Joseph Caruana, passed away peacefully, aged 89, surrounded by her beloved family and comforted by the rites of Holy Church. She leaves to mourn her irreparable loss her cherished children Anton and his wife Marian, Mario and his wife Myriam, John Peter, Joseph, Maria, Blanche Ann, Patricia, Anna Maria, Paul and his wife Monica, her beloved grandchildren Paul, Rebecca and her husband Allan, Edward and his girlfriend Arlette; her sisters Sister Consuelo DeBono, Mariella widow of Paul Mercieca, Carol and her husband Joe Chetcuti, Miriam and her husband Noel Chetcuti; her brother Lewis and his wife Margaret; her sister-in-law Lina, widow of her brother Aldo, her nephews and nieces, other relatives and friends; her family doctor, and her dedicated carer Angela Abela. The funeral cortège leaves Mater Dei Hospital tomorrow, Tuesday January 24 at 2.45pm for Saint Catherine’s parish church Żejtun, where Mass praesente cadavere will be celebrated at 3.30pm followed by interment in the family grave at Saint Gregory Cemetery, Żejtun. No flowers by request but donations to the Missionary Sisters of Jesus of Nazareth Institute, Żejtun and Domus Mariae of Marsaxlokk will be appreciated. The family thank the doctors, nurses and staff at Mater Dei Hospital, for their professionalism, compassion and dedication. Lord, grant her eternal peace.

In Memoriam

ATTARD MONTALTO. In ever loving memory of ALEX on the 15th anniversary of his death. Deeply missed by his family.

AZZOPARDI. In loving memory of our dear, beloved parents and grandparents, VIOLET and JOE. Fondly remembered on the anniversary of their death by their children Monique, Carmencita, Mariella, Ray and Claude and their respective spouses and grandchildren. Please remember them in your prayers.

BORG GRECH. In loving memory of JOSEPH BORG GRECH, Ph.C. on the 37th anniversary of his death. Never forgotten by his children Lucia, Ninette, Joseph and Marcelle, Renzo and Evelyn and grandchildren. May he rest in peace.

CAMILLERI. In loving memory of LOUIS, today the 16th anniversary of his passing away. Sadly missed and always remembered by his wife Tessa, children Martin and Francesca, Denise and Bill, Ray and Stephanie, Brian and Anne Marie, Tim and Corinne, and his grandchildren Malcolm, Alison, Lara, Claire, Alastair, Victoria, Miguel, John, Becky, and Benji.

CARUANA DINGLI – STELLA. Treasured and unfading memories of a loving mother on the seventh anniversary of her passing away. Deeply missed and never forgotten by her only son Noel. May she rest in peace.

GALEA – PAUL. Today the 44th anniversary of his demise. Always in our prayers and thoughts. His wife Imelda and children. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

PULIS. In loving memory of ROSA, a beloved mother and grandmother, today the sixth anniversary of her meeting with the Lord. To live on in the hearts of those we love is not to die. Dear Lord, grant her eternal rest. Yvonne, Josette, Alex and families.

TORTELL. In ever loving memory of GINA, née Schembri, today the 40th anniversary of her death. Fondly remembered by all her children, relatives and friends.