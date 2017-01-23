New arrangement with Europe

When the people of the UK voted to leave the European Union on June 23 last year it was a pivotal moment that set our country on course for an exciting new chapter in its long history. It has presented us with an opportunity to forge a new, positive partnership with our European neighbours and open the door to new global partnerships.

As I visit Malta for the first time since becoming Minister of State at the Department for Exiting the European Union, I am conscious of the long-established historical and cultural ties that bind our two countries. It is this close bond and deep friendship that underpins the important bilateral trade we share.

In the next few months, we will begin negotiations on the terms of our departure from the EU. One of our aims will be to secure an ambitious free trade agreement with the EU. We are keen to provide British companies with access to the freest possible trade in goods and services with the EU and, similarly, we want to ensure that businesses in Malta and the rest of the EU have the fullest possible access to the British market.

There are, of course, many EU citizens living in the UK. We believe that their rights of residence should be protected, as should the rights of Britons living in the EU, and that agreement on this issue should be achieved as soon as possible.

There will, of course, be differences to overcome in certain areas but Britain and the EU share many interests, not least in relation to the security of our citizens. I believe it is essential that we continue to work closely together to enhance our intelligence and defence arrangements and continue to target cross-border criminal and terrorist networks.

All these issues are integral to the work of my department since it was established six months ago by Prime Minister Theresa May. Specialist teams assembled from other UK government departments have been engaging with leaders across a large number of economic sectors to establish their priorities and the potential challenges they face.

The work we have done has been invaluable in preparing us for triggering the process set out in Article 50 of the EU Treaty, which will mark the start of the withdrawal negotiations.

We are seeking a new arrangement with Europe that serves to enhance the security and economic prosperity of all European nations. We are committed to secure such a relationship and until the moment we leave, the UK will continue to play a full and constructive part in the affairs of the EU.

And when we finally leave, our departure should not be taken as a signal that we have closed our doors on Europe after almost half a century of union. We will continue to be part of the great European cultural tradition, keen to continue our contribution to mutual defence and security and committed to the freest possible trading arrangements, for the benefit of all our peoples.

David Jones is British Minister of State at the Department for Exiting the European Union.