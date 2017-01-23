Mother in the US tapes toddler to the wall so she can do some housework

An 18-year-old mother has been arrested in the US after she taped her two-year-old son to the wall so she could have some housework done. She recorded the whole thing on Facebook Live.

US media were alerted to the video last week and the woman, Shayla Rudolph was arrested and accused of abduction.

In the video, the woman told viewers she needed to do housework.

"You can't clean without them running around tearing up? Tape them to the wall," she said.

She told the child, "You got the best mommy in the whole wide world," adding that the child was OK because he could see the TV.

After the video appeared on Facebook, the woman got a visit from Franklin County Children Services. She later was back on Facebook Live saying she didn't care. "This time y'all can take him," she says in that video.

Her son was taken into custody by Franklin County Children's Services