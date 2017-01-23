Woman stabbed by teenager in her home
A 51-year-old woman was grievously injured when she was stabbed at her residence in St Paul's Bay this morning.
She was allegedly stabbed by a 16-year-old boy.
The incident took place at 8.30am in Church Street. The boy is still on the run.
