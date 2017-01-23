Advert
Monday, January 23, 2017, 10:23

Woman stabbed by teenager in her home

A 51-year-old woman was grievously injured when she was stabbed at her residence in St Paul's Bay this morning.

She was allegedly stabbed by a 16-year-old boy.

The incident took place at 8.30am in Church Street. The boy is still on the run.  

