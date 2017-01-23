Advert
Monday, January 23, 2017, 19:22

Vast majority of suicides last year were male

Photo: Shutterstock

Photo: Shutterstock

There were 21 suicides last year, Home Affairs Minister Carmelo Abela told Nationalist MP Clyde Puli in parliament this evening.

Mr Abela said 18 were men. Seventeen were Maltese citizens.

Their ages varied between 25 and 83. 

Advert

See our Comments Policy Comments are submitted under the express understanding and condition that the editor may, and is authorised to, disclose any/all of the above personal information to any person or entity requesting the information for the purposes of legal action on grounds that such person or entity is aggrieved by any comment so submitted. Please allow some time for your comment to be moderated.

Comments not loading? We recommend using Google Chrome or Mozilla Firefox with javascript turned on.
Comments powered by Disqus  
Advert

Similar Stories

Popular Stories

Popular Stories RSS Feed

  1. Woman stabbed in her home, teenage son...

  2. Top EU job for PM? ‘I’m happy here,’ he...

  3. Ramon Casha, chairman of the humanist...

  4. PN publishes Vassallo loan repayment cheque

  5. Salvu Mallia withdraws from face-off

  6. Mario de Marco tells doubters of his...

  7. ‘Konrad Mizzi audit does not replace...

  8. Actor Pino Scicluna dies, aged 60

  9. Puppies thrown away in sack - two die...

Advert
X

Popup

Loading

Copyright © Allied Newspapers Ltd., printed on - 23-01-2017 - Printed content is for personal use only, and should not be distributed