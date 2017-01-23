Vast majority of suicides last year were male
There were 21 suicides last year, Home Affairs Minister Carmelo Abela told Nationalist MP Clyde Puli in parliament this evening.
Mr Abela said 18 were men. Seventeen were Maltese citizens.
Their ages varied between 25 and 83.
