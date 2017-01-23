Advert
Monday, January 23, 2017, 19:01

Tourism police project a success - Home Affairs Minister

Intention is to extend project to other areas

Home Affairs Minister Carmelo Abela congratulates an officer, as police commissioner Lawrence Cutajar stands in the background. Photo: Reuben Piscopo/DOI

Tourism police assigned to the St Julian's and Sliema area last year had proven a success and government officials were in the process of seeing how the pilot project could be extended, parliament was told this evening. 

Answering a question by Nationalist MP Carm Mifsud Bonnici, Home Affairs Minister Carmelo Abela said that initial feedback concerning the project had been positive.

 

The plan, the minister said, was to also have tourism police in Gozo. 

As part of the project, some 40 police officers were given specialised training. Fluency in languages other than English was considered an asset, Dr Abela said.

Non-payment

Robert Arrigo (PN) said that tourism police had not been paid for work done last year.

In reply, Dr Abela said that the police force was still waiting for funds from the entity that had ordered police services. Once the funds were received, he said, the payments would be made.

