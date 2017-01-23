Tourism police project a success - Home Affairs Minister
Intention is to extend project to other areas
Tourism police assigned to the St Julian's and Sliema area last year had proven a success and government officials were in the process of seeing how the pilot project could be extended, parliament was told this evening.
Answering a question by Nationalist MP Carm Mifsud Bonnici, Home Affairs Minister Carmelo Abela said that initial feedback concerning the project had been positive.
The plan, the minister said, was to also have tourism police in Gozo.
As part of the project, some 40 police officers were given specialised training. Fluency in languages other than English was considered an asset, Dr Abela said.
Non-payment
Robert Arrigo (PN) said that tourism police had not been paid for work done last year.
In reply, Dr Abela said that the police force was still waiting for funds from the entity that had ordered police services. Once the funds were received, he said, the payments would be made.
See our Comments Policy Comments are submitted under the express understanding and condition that the editor may, and is authorised to, disclose any/all of the above personal information to any person or entity requesting the information for the purposes of legal action on grounds that such person or entity is aggrieved by any comment so submitted. Please allow some time for your comment to be moderated.