Star Wars breakfast set is toxic, health authorities warn

A Star Wars-themed breakfast set being sold locally contains a high level of cadmium metal and should not be used, health authorities have warned.

The three-piece Disney branded set features a depiction of Star Wars warrior Kylo Ren and includes a plate, mug and bowl.

Cadmium is an extremely toxic metal commonly found in industrial workplaces. It is considered a carcinogen and poisoning can occur at extremely low doses.

For further information, contact the Health Inspectorate Services between 8.00am and 2.30pm on 21337333, by calling at its offices at Continental Business Centre, Old Railway Track, Santa Venera or by emailing [email protected].

The public can also contact the Directorate via its Facebook page or official website.