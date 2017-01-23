Advert
Monday, January 23, 2017, 11:00

Sliema's Victoria Hotel given €2.5m revamp

The Victoria Hotel in Sliema has been given a €2.5m revamp, with the guest rooms, restaurants, bar and public areas now having an updated.

The project is due to be completed at the end of March.

AX Hotels group said the project will re-establish The Victoria as one of Malta’s leading 4-star hotels.

The hotel was built in 1997. It has been given a contemporary touch while preserving a modernised version of the Victorian era.

Changes have been made to room fabrics furniture and flooring in most areas. WIFI has been upgraded and is now accessible throughout the hotel. Conference facilities have been improved.

 

