Malta newspapers review

The following are the top stories in the Maltese newspapers today.

Times of Malta reports that Identity Malta is swamped with citizenship requests.

It also reports that Mario de Marco has no plans to bow out of politics.

The Malta Independent quotes shadow minister Jason Azzopardi saying that John Dalli cannot run away from the consequences of his involvement in the transfer of the former Lowenbrau site in Qormi.

l-orizzont carries the comments of an elderly Briton living rough in Paceville. It says he is living in misery but feels comfortable and does not seek help.

In-Nazzjon leads with the remarks made yesterday by Simon Busuttil at a PN political conference. Dr Busuttil said the PN is the only party which offers solutions to the challenges facing the country.