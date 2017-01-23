Malta airshow on hold pending government sponsorship payment
Preparations for this year's edition of the Malta International Airshow have been put on hold while the organisers await settlement of last year's government sponsorship.
This year's would have been the 25th edition of the popular event, organised by the Malta Aviation Society.
In a statement, the society said preparations will remain on hold until the sponsorship promised by the Ministry of Tourism last year was settled.
Over the years, the show regularly drew large crowds for its static and aerial displays, having brought to Malta well known aerobatic teams such as the Red Arrows as well as top-of-the-range fighter, transport and patrol aircraft and helicopters from many countries.
Safety precautions have always been taken but the show was always dogged by complaints about noise from people bordering the airport. Last September, the aerial display was held over Smart City because of the promised sponsorship by the Tourism Ministry.
