Advert
Monday, January 23, 2017, 15:20 by

Jacob Borg

Labour continues to push for Azzopardi's resignation

PL insists shadow minister Jason Azzopardi should step down

The Labour Party today maintained the pressure on shadow minister Jason Azzopardi to resign in the wake of an Auditor General report which found serious shortcomings in a transfer of land in Qormi.

Addressing a press conference, Justice Minister Owen Bonnici said the land was transferred to PN donor Zaren Vassallo for a pittance, after Mr Vassallo himself admitted to meeting the minister responsible for lands.

The Auditor General stated that that the former Lowenbrau site in Qormi was transferred by a PN government for €706,000 when its value was €7.83 million.The original 1990 agreement transferring the land stated it could only be used as a brewery, but this clause was dropped when it was sold to Mr Vassallo.

Dr Bonnici said Dr Azzopardi should take legal action against Mr Vassallo if he is lying about the meeting.

Both Tonio Fenech and Jason Azzopardi, who were the minister and parliamentary secretary available for lands at the time deny meeting Mr Vassallo and discussing the deal.

Advert

See our Comments Policy Comments are submitted under the express understanding and condition that the editor may, and is authorised to, disclose any/all of the above personal information to any person or entity requesting the information for the purposes of legal action on grounds that such person or entity is aggrieved by any comment so submitted. Please allow some time for your comment to be moderated.

Comments not loading? We recommend using Google Chrome or Mozilla Firefox with javascript turned on.
Comments powered by Disqus  
Advert

Popular Stories

Popular Stories RSS Feed

  1. Woman stabbed in her home, teenage son...

  2. Top EU job for PM? ‘I’m happy here,’ he...

  3. Ramon Casha, chairman of the humanist...

  4. Salvu Mallia withdraws from face-off

  5. Mario de Marco tells doubters of his...

  6. ‘Konrad Mizzi audit does not replace...

  7. Puppies thrown away in sack - two die...

  8. Actor Pino Scicluna dies, aged 60

  9. Identity Malta swamped with citizenship...

Advert
X

Popup

Loading

Copyright © Allied Newspapers Ltd., printed on - 23-01-2017 - Printed content is for personal use only, and should not be distributed