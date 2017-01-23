Labour continues to push for Azzopardi's resignation

The Labour Party today maintained the pressure on shadow minister Jason Azzopardi to resign in the wake of an Auditor General report which found serious shortcomings in a transfer of land in Qormi.



Addressing a press conference, Justice Minister Owen Bonnici said the land was transferred to PN donor Zaren Vassallo for a pittance, after Mr Vassallo himself admitted to meeting the minister responsible for lands.



The Auditor General stated that that the former Lowenbrau site in Qormi was transferred by a PN government for €706,000 when its value was €7.83 million.The original 1990 agreement transferring the land stated it could only be used as a brewery, but this clause was dropped when it was sold to Mr Vassallo.

Dr Bonnici said Dr Azzopardi should take legal action against Mr Vassallo if he is lying about the meeting.

Both Tonio Fenech and Jason Azzopardi, who were the minister and parliamentary secretary available for lands at the time deny meeting Mr Vassallo and discussing the deal.