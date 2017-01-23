Grocery store robbery suspect denied bail

A tile-layer accused of an attempted armed robbery at a grocery store in Sliema last Saturday was denied bail by a court today.

Mitko Georgiev, 24, of Bulgarian nationality and living in St Paul's Bay, pleaded not guilty to charges made against him.

The prosecution objected to his request for bail, arguing that Mr Georgiev's residence permit had expired.

When the defence told the court that Mr Georgiev was married with two children and expecting a third, the prosecution countered by saying that his wife had told the police that the couple were no longer together.

The prosecution noted that Mr Georgiev knew the owner of the robbed store and said there were two eyewitnesses who had not yet testified.

The court, presided by magistrate Anthony Vella, denied bail after concluding that the accused did not provide sufficient security to merit being released from custody.

Inspectors James Grech and Mark Mercieca prosecuted. Lawyer Leontine Calleja was defence counsel.