3,840 industrial disputes in the past four years
There were 3,840 cases registered at the Industrial Tribunal during the past four years, parliament was told today.
Social Dialogue Minister Helena Dalli said that there were 995 cases in 2013, 956 in 2014, 922 in 2015 and 967 in 2016.
Of these, 2915 were solved.
Dr Dalli was answering a question by Edwin Vassallo (PN).
