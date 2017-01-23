Advert
Monday, January 23, 2017, 20:20

3,840 industrial disputes in the past four years

Almost 4,000 cases in four years for the industrial tribunal. Photo: Shutterstock

Almost 4,000 cases in four years for the industrial tribunal. Photo: Shutterstock

There were 3,840 cases registered at the Industrial Tribunal during the past four years, parliament was told today. 

Social Dialogue Minister Helena Dalli said that there were 995 cases in 2013, 956 in 2014, 922 in 2015 and 967 in 2016.

Of these, 2915 were solved.

Dr Dalli was answering a question by Edwin Vassallo (PN).

Advert

See our Comments Policy Comments are submitted under the express understanding and condition that the editor may, and is authorised to, disclose any/all of the above personal information to any person or entity requesting the information for the purposes of legal action on grounds that such person or entity is aggrieved by any comment so submitted. Please allow some time for your comment to be moderated.

Comments not loading? We recommend using Google Chrome or Mozilla Firefox with javascript turned on.
Comments powered by Disqus  
Advert

Similar Stories

Popular Stories

Popular Stories RSS Feed

  1. Woman stabbed in her home, teenage son...

  2. PN publishes Vassallo loan repayment cheque

  3. Top EU job for PM? ‘I’m happy here,’ he...

  4. Ramon Casha, chairman of the humanist...

  5. Salvu Mallia withdraws from face-off

  6. Mario de Marco tells doubters of his...

  7. Actor Pino Scicluna dies, aged 60

  8. ‘Konrad Mizzi audit does not replace...

  9. Puppies thrown away in sack - two die...

Advert
X

Popup

Loading

Copyright © Allied Newspapers Ltd., printed on - 23-01-2017 - Printed content is for personal use only, and should not be distributed