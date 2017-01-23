Winter prayers
Throughout these winter months, when the weather is particularly inclement and weare safe and warm in our homes, let us spare a thought and aprayer for those migrants, men, women and children, in unsafe rubber dinghies in the open sea, whose only crime is that in their countries war and hunger reign supreme.
