It will shortly be my 70th birthday and so I was very pleased to discover that the opening gala of Malta’s planetarium at the Esplora Interactive Science Centre in Kalkara is scheduled to take place during the evening of January 28 – the same date.

I taught astronomy at an adult evening class at the London Schools Planetarium from the mid-1960s for some 17 years. The planetarium was housed in a school in south west London but children and young people from all over the capital were able to book a visit. This is why I have been looking forward to the opening of Malta’s planetarium and could not buy my tickets quickly enough.

The proceeds of the Esplora gala evening will go the Community Chest Fund. Further information is available from Giselle Calleja on 2360 2173.