Monday, January 23, 2017, 06:03 by

Andrew Lownie, London, UK

The Mountbattens

I am a British biographer writing a joint life of Lord and Lady Mountbatten. They regarded Malta as their second home and I would love to be put in touch with anyone who met them or has stories about them.

I will be visiting Malta shortly as part of my research.

I can be contacted via [email protected].

