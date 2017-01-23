The Mountbattens
I am a British biographer writing a joint life of Lord and Lady Mountbatten. They regarded Malta as their second home and I would love to be put in touch with anyone who met them or has stories about them.
I will be visiting Malta shortly as part of my research.
I can be contacted via [email protected].
