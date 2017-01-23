Democratic tools

Sure, let’s ban referendums as some leader of a banana republic (is it Slovenia?) and ‘remoaner’ Frank Owen advocate.

Indeed, let’s ban general elections and all sorts of democratic processes. Fortunately, we live in a country where democracy rules, Brexit will happen and good riddance to a union, which has the lowest output, highest unemployment, worst growth record and the largest number of bailouts ever, being propped up by the British public.

Of course, Owen can always uproot from ‘his’ country and leg it to Slovenia or can I assume that he’s a ‘repat’ whose lifestyle in Malta might now be put in jeopardy once Article 50 is invoked.