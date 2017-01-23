Blood donation pioneer

Frank Vassallo of Rabat was a conscientious civil servant, a dedicated scouter, and a regular blood donor. But, above all else, he was a real gentleman loved by many.

Frank was a founder member and first president of the Malta Blood Donors Association and served from 1988 to 1997. During his term as president, he was instrumental to affiliate the Malta association with the International Federation of National Blood Donor Organisations,

He was also helpful in organising in Malta the first World Blood Donors Day in 1988 and, in subsequent years, the first Blood Donation and Blood Transfusion seminar, talks on radios by the various officials of the association and a series of ‘Thank You Evenings’ at the Catholic Institute for blood donors and their families, apart from setting the example and donating blood regularly himself.

As a result, blood donations increased from about 6,000 in 1988 to around 17,000 in 1997. For all this Malta is grateful.

My sincere condolences go to his beloved wife, Jane, his children Leonard and Claire and his grandchild Nicole.