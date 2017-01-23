Sporting briefs

Cup draw: Scottish Cup holders Hibernian could face an Edinburgh derby against Hearts in the fifth round. Hearts must contest a replay against Raith Rovers after a 1-1 draw but, if they come through that, they will host their neighbours at Tynecastle. The Glasgow giants were both drawn at home yesterday. Celtic will play Inverness while Rangers face Greenock Morton.

Monaco: Monaco moved two points clear at the top of the Ligue 1 table with a thumping 4-0 win over Lorient, yesterday. Nice’s draw with Bastia on Friday opened the door to their rivals and Monaco made no mistake, scoring at least four goals for the ninth time in 21 league matches. The men to find the net this time were Gabriel Boschilia and Valere Germain, taking Monaco’s goal difference to a remarkable plus 43.

Holland: West Ham have signed England U-19 midfielder Nathan Holland from Everton. The 18-year-old signed his first professional contract at Everton in January 2016 but did not make a first-team appearance. Holland’s deal at West Ham will be for the next three-and-a-half years. He played for England U-17s at the 2015 European Champion-ships and made his U-19 debut in September.

Maxi Lopez: Torino coach Sinisa Mihajlovic has given the Serie A club the go-ahead to transfer Maxi Lopez, the 32-year-old striker who has fallen behind in the pecking order due to weight problems. Maxi, 32, has managed just 10 appearances for Torino this season, his only goal coming in a Coppa Italia match. He was again left out for yesterday’s league match against Bologna.

Gabon out: Hosts Gabon were eliminated from the African Nations Cup after a goalless draw with Cameroon in their final Group A match last night. Burkina Faso finished top of the table on goal difference from Cameroon, with Gabon out of their own tournament after three successive draws. Gabon are the first hosts to fail to get past the first round since Tunisia in 1994.