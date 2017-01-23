Sides settle for 0-0 draw

Marsa and Melita blotted each other out, yesterday.

Marsa 0

Melita 0

Marsa and Melita shared the spoils in a low-key match with both sides seemingly happy at the final whistle to have avoided defeat as they seek to move away from relegation trouble.

Melita, who had beaten Lija in their last match, continued to show improvement as Marsa also showed glimpses of fine play despite figuring in the FA Trophy fourth round in midweek.

Melita had beaten Marsa 1-0 in the first round with an Alan Borg Olivier strike and the striker was close to scoring again yesterday.

In torrential rain at the Centenary Stadium, the game started on a balanced keel.

Marsa came close first to opening the score when a Kento Sakurai free-kick was stopped in style by Melita’s Nicholas Grima.

Just before the half-time break, it was Ivan Casha’s side again who could have broken the deadlock but another Sakurai effort half-parried by the keeper. A goalmouth melee ensued but the Amateurs finally booted the ball upfield.

Melita had an Emilio Cornago’s free-kick creating havoc inside the Marsa box with Michael Cachia’s effort coming off the crossbar and Aidan Mizzi then seeing his shot cleared off the line by the Marsa rearguard.

Melita were now producing the best football and a Borg Olivier run from the right flank finished with the striker’s drive taking a deflection to a corner. On 77 minutes, a Lucky Omerou cross shot deceived keeper Grima but Kurt Pace was on the right spot to keep his side’s net intact.

Marsa: L. Mifsud, L. Scorfna (R. Mifsud), M. Busuttil, B. Essiel, A. Sicali, J. Farrugia, E. Vella, C. Cutajar, K. Sakurai (L. Omerou), S. Meilak, L. De Melo Lima.

Melita: N. Grima, M. Cachia, A. Mizzi, R. Parrado, K. Pace, M. Fenech, E. Carnago, A. Borg Olivier, A. Xuereb, T. Singleton (L. Micallef), T. Naudi (S. Schranz).

Referee: Jude Amin Utulu.

Best player: Alan Borg Olivier.