Qormi fail to close gap on the leaders after a stalemate

Pieta Hotspurs 1

Qormi 1

Qormi failed to profit from Naxxar’s failure to beat Lija on Saturday as they were held to a one-all draw by Pieta Hotspurs.

Djibril Cisse Mademba, a 21-year-old striker from Mali, made his debut for Pieta who remain in a mid-table position.

Pieta went close first when Jurgen Suda stole a ball in midfield and found Mademba who saw his effort saved by Jamie Azzopardi.

Qormi replied with a Darko Medic cross shot that finished inches wide as Pieta forged ahead on 19 minutes, Gabriel Mensah hitting home from close range after exchanging passes with Mademba.

Pieta continued to play the better football and a Spiteri cross was deflected at the last minute by defender Micallef who nearly committed an own goal.

Qormi’s Noah Ojoula failed to make contact in front of a gaping goal and Yannick Yankam was denied by a Miguel Montfort save.

On resumption Pieta again came out attacking with Suda darting through only to see his effort parried away by Azzopardi.

On 53 minutes James Scicluna’s lob looked destined to reach the top corner but Azzopardi again showed his mettle by saving well for a corner.

Qormi started coming more into the picture and on 73 minutes Lawrence Chiedozie missed a golden opportunity when coming face to face with Montfort following a perfect pass by Yankam. Seconds later Camilleri blasted wide from a good position.

Qormi’s efforts were rewarded 15 minutes from time when they got a penalty following a handling infringement by Christian Degabriele inside the box.

Medic made no mistake from the spot.

Qormi almost won it at the death but Yankam saw his effort stopped by the alert Montfort.

However, that would have been sheer injustice on the Hotspurs who showed true qualities and deserved the point they won from this encounter.

Pieta: M. Montfort, G. Spiteri, C. Degabriele, T. Bartolo, D. Agius, D. Cisse Mademba (N. Pace Cocks), C. Gauci, G. Mensah (C. Stewart), I.I. Jalo, J. Scicluna, J. Suda.

Qormi: J. Azzopardi, D. Vukovic, D. Micallef (I. Zammit), A. Abela, O. Sidibe, B. Grech, N. Ojoula (L. Chiedozie), M. Camilleri, D. Medic (C. Farrugia), M. Barbara, Y. Yankam.

Referee: Glenn Tonna.

Best player: Jurgen Suda (Pieta Hotspurs).