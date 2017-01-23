HSBC share price recaptures near 3-year high

The MSE Share Index moved higher for the third consecutive trading session as it advanced by a further 0.22% to a six-day high of 4,689.781 points. Trading activity was spread across ten equities: four registered gains, another four closed the day flat whilst MIA and Malta Properties suffered losses.

The most actively traded equity today was HSBC Bank Malta plc which climbed 1.5% to regain its near three-year high of €1.98 on volumes totalling 74,211 shares. The Bank is expected to reveal its 2016 annual results on 21 February 2017. The Directors will also consider the declaration of a final dividend to be recommended during the Annual General Meeting to be held on 13 April 2017.

Within the same sector, Bank of Valletta plc erased the declines of the previous two trading sessions as it rebounded by 0.7% to the €2.185 level across 33,005 shares.

Also among the large companies, RS2 Software plc closed minimally higher at €1.80 (+0.1%) after recovering from an intra-day low of €1.78 (-1.1%). A total of 15,159 shares changed hands. Last Friday, RS2 revealed that, in line with previous announcements, it has concluded three major agreements for its managed services arm – RS2 Smart Processing Ltd. In Europe, one contract was signed with a global leader and one of the largest acquirers in payment processing and technology. Furthermore, RS2 signed another two contracts – one with a Latin American company and another with a Canadian company. The announcement noted that the benefits of these three agreements will materialize in the latter part of 2017.

Santumas Shareholdings plc surged by 11.1% to a new all-time high of €1.40 albeit on a single deal of just 5,000 shares.

Low trading activity also took place in the equities of Medserv plc, MaltaPost plc and Simonds Farsons Cisk plc. All three share prices finished the day unchanged at €1.60, €2.05 and €7.295 respectively.

Likewise, GO plc held on to its eight-month high of €3.35 after touching an intra-day low of €3.265 (-2.5%).

Meanwhile, six deals totalling 8,795 shares pulled the equity of Malta International Airport plc 1.2% lower to the €4.05 level. The airport operator is expected to publish its 2016 financial results on 22 February 2017. The Board of Directors will also consider the declaration of a final dividend.

Malta Properties Company plc slumped 6.6% to the €0.55 level across 41,000 shares.

On the bond market, the slight rebound in the RF MGS Index last Friday proved to be short-lived as the index fell by 0.36% to a fresh fourteen-month low of 1,131.336 points. The indicative opening bid prices of the Central Bank of Malta for Malta Government Stocks (MGS) declined today as euro zone sovereign yields maintained their recent gains. Indeed, the 10-year and the 20-year benchmark German Bund yields stayed close to the 0.40% and the 0.90% levels respectively.

This article was provided by Rizzo Farrugia Investment Consultants.